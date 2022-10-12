Opinion
Great idea or bad move? What fans think about wearing third kit at home
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town have revealed they will wear their new blackout third kit for the first time at home against Derby County next week, sparking heated discussion among fans - here's what they're saying...
The all-black kit, designed by shirt sponsor and pop superstar Ed Sheeran, has proved massively popular since it was launched, with a staggering 11,000 already sold by the club.
The team have yet to wear it though, and the club has chosen the home clash with the Rams next Friday, October 21, as the game to debut it.
The match, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports.
And, while many fans have embraced the idea as a good opportunity to market the shirt and promote the club, many others are upset at the thought of the Blues wearing anything other than their traditional blue and white at home.
Here's a selection of views from fans...