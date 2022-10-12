Great idea or bad move? What fans think about wearing third kit at home

Opinion

Ipswich Town will wear their new all-black third kit for the first time at home against Derby County on October 21 - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town have revealed they will wear their new blackout third kit for the first time at home against Derby County next week, sparking heated discussion among fans - here's what they're saying...

The all-black kit, designed by shirt sponsor and pop superstar Ed Sheeran, has proved massively popular since it was launched, with a staggering 11,000 already sold by the club.

Striker Freddie Ladapo wearing the new all-black Ipswich Town third kit - Credit: Ross Halls

The team have yet to wear it though, and the club has chosen the home clash with the Rams next Friday, October 21, as the game to debut it.

The match, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

And, while many fans have embraced the idea as a good opportunity to market the shirt and promote the club, many others are upset at the thought of the Blues wearing anything other than their traditional blue and white at home.

Here's a selection of views from fans...

What would people think if they turned on sky and saw Liverpool playing at home in a black kit, they’d think there’s another ugly example of modern football — Sam Williams (@samueldwilliams) October 12, 2022

Absolutely mate. Any of our fans saw a big club do it they would call them greedy. Yet they are defending this. We dont need to be "that club". There is never a reason to change kit at home, whether it be for money or some tribute/social agenda — Ian Wallbank (@thewallbank) October 12, 2022

Not keen. I’m worried it sets a precedent and if we do it once, why not again? I’m not for tradition for tradition’s sake but some things are sacred and for me, Ipswich playing in blue and white at home is one of them. That being said, I’m sure I’ll get over it eventually! — Matt Makin (he/him) (@mattmakin85) October 12, 2022

Not overly fussed. Clearly the best commercial opportunity to wear it now it's on general sale. Under the previous ownership, I'd probably be annoyed as the club & community wouldn't see the financial benefits. Extra dosh can help grow the club & continue good work locally. #itfc — Mark Beck (@_rskid26) October 12, 2022

I don’t see the issue. Friday night under the lights, sexy black kit and 3 massive points. From a business/marketing perspective why wouldn’t you? — Jenny 💙 (@JennyjenEdge) October 12, 2022

I’m torn…



Home colours should be worn at home…

vs

I hate paying out for a third kit that only gets worn a couple of times a season…



However both my opinions will be irrelevant if they bring home 3 points… — Melissa Beattie (@melissajbeattie) October 12, 2022

Good PR. It's an opportunity, on Sky, to start the discussion "why aren't Ipswich playing in blue?" and shout about our partnership with Ed, who may talk about it on his socials too. We could boost shirt sales, our following and our income. It's something fresh for only one game! — Tom James (@tnj93) October 12, 2022

It’s fine,some will say blue at home but it’s modern football,great exposure for the club on TV and the connection with the kit & Ed Sheeran will hopefully sell more kits generating more funds for the club. Football clubs need money to operate and be successful, 3 pts please — Matthew Plume (@mattplume) October 12, 2022

Heathy, hello there.



My hot take...



-Traditional home colours should always be worn where possible.

-It's the principle.

-It matters.

-History & Heritage should be celebrated and preserved.



Thank you 💙 — 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝟮 (@BonoITFC) October 12, 2022

Doesn’t matter whatsoever, it’s just 11 blokes kicking a bag of wind about the pitch. People need to get a grip. — Matthew Worrall (@Matty_Worrall) October 12, 2022

Nothing but a PR stunt to show off a kit designed by Ed Sheeran to the sky cameras. We’re at home, wear the blue & white home kit, end of #ITFC — Tristan Woolfenden (@triswoolfenden) October 12, 2022

Old school traditional supporter says 'we wear blue and white at home and change strips away, to avoid clashing with the other team's home colours'.

Black shirts under floodlights are not an advantage when it comes to spotting movement in your peripheral vision.

This feels bad. — Mike Lee (@munkdrike) October 12, 2022

Everything I dislike about modern football. And we actually won’t get much money out of it. I’m sure we only get about 10/15% of the shirt sale. Everything else goes to Umbro. Sold our soul. Ipswich have got it wrong this time — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) October 12, 2022

Unpopular opinion….

I’m blue through and through but honestly I’m happy for us to be the All Blacks for one night. We have to see the club from all angles and recognise the commercial exposure.

Plus and this is a big plus, our record on Sky playing in blue is frankly abysmal. 1 — Chris Friend (@chrisbfriend) October 12, 2022

I think it’s a bad move - home is not only PR, it’s Blue - it’s more than just a colour, it’s part of how we identify — Alan Grear (@AlanGrear) October 12, 2022

Fabulous business decision, making a statement on the TV ‘this is who we are, this is what we are about, things have changed at PR, come down and see for yourself’ - The colour, Ed Sheeran, Electric football, all about making waves. — Lee 🌲 🚶 🍺 ⚽️ 🧭 🌶 (@wildings_com) October 12, 2022

Home fixture so home kit 🤷‍♂️ - It’s up to Derby County to change their kit if needs be. Simples 👍 — Tim Sparling (@BON4680) October 12, 2022

It really doesn’t matter. It’s a colour. The important thing is three points. Great marketing ploy and clearly people like it given how many people have bought it. — Liz Beighton (@LizBeighton) October 12, 2022

I can understand some supporters getting a little hot under the collar about it, and it may well be a marketing stunt, but I’m not really worried either way. I’m sure fans will soon forget about it if we get three points and put the Rams to the sword on TV. #itfc — Tony Rand (@tonyrand) October 12, 2022

Great idea. It’s live on sky sports so no better chance to show it off. We’ve a terrible record live on TV so that record is bound to end sooner or later so why not in the quality black kit 👌 #itfc — Danny Watts (@Dannywatts6) October 12, 2022

I honestly don't see the issue. People have queued online for this shirt, but as soon as the club have said we are wearing it.. "oh no, we can't have that, it's not traditional"



A one off game, a chance to market the shirt even more to a national audience. It a a good move. — luke ingham (@Ingham13) October 12, 2022

I understand the attraction to do it, but would have far preferred we used an away game on sky to do it to get the attention. Blue is our home colour and we will surely be away on sky again this season — Daniel Shelcot (@DanShelcot) October 12, 2022

It's very modern football. I don't like it. Also feels like an odd choice, with Derby wearing black shorts? — Zach Ward (@zach_ward1989) October 12, 2022

I think it’s ok, but we might have thought through better, the idea of having a black and red away kit and at the same time a black third kit. I really love all three kits this year, but I don’t think they work as a set of options for actually wearing in games — Charlie Rozier (@RozierHistorian) October 12, 2022

Prefer the home kit at home. If it’s a one off, none too bothered. — Chris Nicholls (@ct_nicholls) October 12, 2022

Happy as a one off. It’s been a great commercial and promotional asset to the club. I get tradition however sometimes sacrifices need to be made to facilitate growth and this sacrifice isn’t a bad one in the grand scale of things. — Ed (@Edski1) October 12, 2022

It doesn't really matter to me, what matters is the performance on the pitch. My opinion, people are buying the kit - then moaning about the players wearing it for ONE game for goodness sake. — tractorgirl (@tractorgirl7) October 12, 2022

It's designed by Ed Sheeran so why not show it off live on Sky Sports, its only going to increase revenue for the club so why not show it off, its only 1 game — Jody Richardson (@JodyRic14958478) October 12, 2022

I don't get the logic. I don't think it will bring that much more money into the club (how many more shirt's will it sell, surely everyone who wants it has it by now? Or is waiting for it to be restocked)



It cheapens us as a club.



Having said that it's not the end of the world — Stewart's Gloves (@StewartsGloves) October 12, 2022

Not gonna get my knickers in a twist about it, but it doesn’t sit well with me. We are at home. We wear our home kit. Why didn’t we use the black kit against Plymouth, that was on TV - plus there was a slight kit clash in that game? 🤷‍♂️ — Zondervan84 (@zondervan84) October 12, 2022

Seems like an American style promotion and doesn't sit well with me. We are Ipswich and we play in blue at Portman Road — Robert (@IpswichBuh) October 12, 2022