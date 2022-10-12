News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Opinion

Great idea or bad move? What fans think about wearing third kit at home

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:00 PM October 12, 2022
Ipswich Town's new all-black third kit

Ipswich Town will wear their new all-black third kit for the first time at home against Derby County on October 21 - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town have revealed they will wear their new blackout third kit for the first time at home against Derby County next week, sparking heated discussion among fans - here's what they're saying...

The all-black kit, designed by shirt sponsor and pop superstar Ed Sheeran, has proved massively popular since it was launched, with a staggering 11,000 already sold by the club.

Striker Freddie Ladapo wearing the new all-black Ipswich Town third kit

Striker Freddie Ladapo wearing the new all-black Ipswich Town third kit - Credit: Ross Halls

The team have yet to wear it though, and the club has chosen the home clash with the Rams next Friday, October 21, as the game to debut it.

The match, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

And, while many fans have embraced the idea as a good opportunity to market the shirt and promote the club, many others are upset at the thought of the Blues wearing anything other than their traditional blue and white at home.

Here's a selection of views from fans...

Ed Sheeran
Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Can you give any of these animals their forever home?

RSPCA

Could you offer these pets their forever home in Suffolk?

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The 18 homes are being earmarked for land close to Pear Tree Close, Great Finborough

Planners call for 18 rural Suffolk homes to be rejected

Dominic Bareham

person
Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in Colchester

CCTV released after man follows 16-year-old girl

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sausage dog walk in SOuthwold 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gallery

Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon