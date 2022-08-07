Gameday: Watch what fans thought of Town's win at Forest Green

Video

Ipswich Town got their first win of the new season at Forest Green Rovers yesterday - here's what fans said about it after the game...

Strikes from new signing Marcus Harness and skipper Sam Morsy put Town 2-0 up at the break, but Rovers rallied well in the second half and pulled a goal back through Josh March.

But a pair of cracking saves by Christian Walton kept Town ahead and they held on to clinch all three points.

