Video

Gameday: Watch what fans thought of Town's win at Forest Green

Mark Heath

Published: 1:05 PM August 7, 2022
Ipswich Town fans enjoying their first visit to Forest Green Rovers yesterday

Ipswich Town fans enjoying their first visit to Forest Green Rovers yesterday

Ipswich Town got their first win of the new season at Forest Green Rovers yesterday - here's what fans said about it after the game...

Strikes from new signing Marcus Harness and skipper Sam Morsy put Town 2-0 up at the break, but Rovers rallied well in the second half and pulled a goal back through Josh March.

But a pair of cracking saves by Christian Walton kept Town ahead and they held on to clinch all three points.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls after the game...

You can also watch reaction from our Town writers Andy Warren and Mike Bacon here...

