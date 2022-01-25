Town skipper Morsy handed extended ban after Accrington charge

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has been given a four-game suspension, effective immediately.

The skipper was hit with an FA charge following a tangle with Accrington’s Ethan Hamilton on Saturday, in which the midfielder appeared to raise his hands towards his opponents' face, though neither the referee or the fourth official took action during the game.

Town were understood to be in the process of appealing the charge but, with Morsy and the club given until today to respond, the FA have now handed down a four-game ban.

That means he is ruled out of tonight’s clash with AFC Wimbledon, as well as Saturday’s game with Sheffield Wednesday, a home clash with Gillingham and the Blues’ visit to Doncaster.

Ethan Hamilton went down clutching his face after an off the ball clash with Sam Morsy. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town have no right to appeal.

Following the decision, Morsy tweeted: "Really disappointed with this charge, minimal contact and the referee saw it as a coming together. I will be back stronger then ever!!"

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: "We are extremely disappointed with today’s decision from the regulatory commission, to which we cannot appeal.

"Losing our captain is obviously a massive blow, but myself, Kieran McKenna and the coaching staff have full belief in the rest of the squad during the period that Sam will now be unavailable to help deliver the results that we want."

The initial FA statement read: "Ipswich Town FC's Sam Morsy has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL League One match against Accrington Stanley FC on Saturday (22/01/2022). The midfielder's behaviour during the 27th minute was not seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and allegedly constitutes violent conduct. Sam Morsy has until tomorrow (25/01/2022) to provide a response."

Footage of the incident was shared on Twitter by Accrington chairman Andy Holt, who labelled the Town skipper a s**t house.

Hamilton, interviewed immediately after the game, said: "I don't want to say anything controversial, but I'm an honest player. I'm not the type of person that gets hit in the face and goes down easily, trying to cheat almost.

"I don't want to say too much, but there was definitely a shove stroke punch to the face."

Town had to do without midfielder Lee Evans against Stanley, after he pulled out of the warm-up injured, with the Welshman potentially in line to return at Wimbledon tonight.

Morsy’s absence could mean a first start for new signing Tyreeq Bakinson, who came off the bench in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 win.