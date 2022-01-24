Morsy charged by FA over off-the-ball clash

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy faces an FA charge for his off-the-ball clash with Accrington Stanley's Ethan Hamilton. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy has been charged by The FA following his off-the-ball clash with Accrington Stanley's Ethan Hamilton at the weekend.

Morsy appeared to raise his arm towards Hamilton face as the pair tangled following a throw-in up the line, though no action was taken at the time.

An FA statement reads: "Ipswich Town FC's Sam Morsy has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL League One match against Accrington Stanley FC on Saturday (22/01/2022). The midfielder's behaviour during the 27th minute was not seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and allegedly constitutes violent conduct. Sam Morsy has until tomorrow (25/01/2022) to provide a response."

Ethan Hamilton went down clutching his face after an off the ball clash with Sam Morsy. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Accrington chairman Andy Holt shared footage of the incident after the game, labelling the Blues skipper a 's**t house'.

Hamilton said after the game: "I don't want to say anything controversial, but I'm an honest player. I'm not the type of person that gets hit in the face and goes down easily, trying to cheat almost.

"I don't want to say too much, but there was definitely a shove stroke punch to the face."