'I want to be one of the main men' - New Town signing Fraser

New signing Scott Fraser says he wants to be one of the main men at Ipswich Town.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been one of League One's star players in recent years for Burton Albion and MK Dons, producing 30 goals and 27 assists over three seasons.

After joining from MK for an undisclosed fee, the 26-year-old said: "I have a really good relationship with Russell Martin at MK Dons and he was honest with me about the phone calls he had received about me from clubs.

"Obviously, once a club like Ipswich were in that made it easy for me.

"I had a year left on my contract. It was never a case that I was going to throw my toys out the pram, because I have too much respect for the manager and the assistant (Luke Williams).

"I spoke to the manager and I was honest with him. When I heard that a club like Ipswich were in, I told him it was something I wanted to look at.

"Thankfully, they were able to agree a fee."

Fraser added: "I want to be part of a successful team that is battling at the top end of the table right the way through the season.

"It's a tough league. If you look at some of the clubs in it you wouldn't think it was a League One table. But we want to be right at the top end because we are a massive club ourselves."

On his playing attributes, the left-footer said: "I'm an attack-minded midfielder who can play as an eight or a 10. I like to chip in with goals and assists.

"I didn't want to come somewhere where the ball would be going back to front.

"I want to play, I want to pass the ball, I want to be attacking.

"The manager said I can be a big part of how he wants the team to play. He's been on the phone to my agent for a couple of weeks and I can see his vision for the club."

On his ambitions to be capped by Scotland, he said: "That's definitely the next step. I got a taste of watching Scotland at the Euros this summer and I definitely think I am good enough to be part of that.

"I think coming to a club of this size will help with those ambitions.

"I want to come here and be one of the main men. I fell I have got the confidence and the ability, as well as the hard work in me, to do that."