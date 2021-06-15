News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gills boss Evans on attempts to sign Chambers and a second former Town player

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:45 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 1:46 PM June 15, 2021
Departing Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is of interest to Gillingham

Luke Chambers was a target for Gillingham - Credit: Archant

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has confirmed he held talks with former Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers before the defender ultimately signed for Colchester United. 

Chambers, 35, has joined the U’s on a two-year deal following his departure from Portman Road after nine seasons. 

We revealed Gillingham’s interest in Chambers last month, with the skipper meeting Evans on a number of occasions to discuss a deal which would have seen him remain in League One. 

“I met Luke Chambers several times, I think he’d have been really good for us,” Evans told the Kent Messenger

“He chose Colchester for a variance of reasons and the one thing about Luke, we were dead straight with each other all the way down the line. 

Alan Judge pictured against Doncaster Rovers.

Alan Judge is understood to have been a Gillingham target - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I was straight about finance, he knew what we put to him [and] there couldn’t be any movement in it. 

“He opened himself up to us and to others who could produce better finance and therefore he had different options, not just Colchester. 

"And I’m not saying he chose Colchester only for finance, I think geography plays a part as well.” 

Evans also confirmed he spoke to another former Ipswich player and ultimately didn’t do a deal, with that player understood to be former Republic of Ireland international Alan Judge. 

“We spoke to two players that have been at Ipswich, we didn’t speak to any more than that simply because they wouldn’t have been affordable,” Evans said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
  2. 2 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
  1. 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
  2. 5 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
  3. 6 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
  4. 7 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
  5. 8 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
  6. 9 Truck's four-figure repair fee at Colchester garage left unpaid
  7. 10 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say

It’s understood Judge is a serious target for Colchester United, where he could link up with Chambers and Cole Skuse, as well as former Ipswich players Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman. 

The U’s are also understood to be interested in Emyr Huws and Freddie Sears, who could also join the former Ipswich contingent at the Jobserve Community Stadium this summer. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Walne

Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Tollgate Practice is located inside Tollgate Health Centre

GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have set up in Langer Park, Felixstowe. Picture: Archant

Suffolk Live

Caravans pitch up at Felixstowe park

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus