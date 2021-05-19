League One side target Judge following Ipswich exit

Published: 9:57 AM May 19, 2021

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring Town's second goal to take them 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge is a target for League One side Gillingham this summer, we understand.

The Irishman, 32, has been released by the Blues, with his time at Town coming to an end in April after Paul Cook pulled him out of action early in order to avoid triggering an extension clause in his contract.

He’s already been linked with a move to Colchester United and we understand Gillingham are also keen on the nine-cap Republic of Ireland international.

A switch to Priestfield would mean Judge is able to continue playing at League One level, with the former Brentford man likely to have plenty of suitors this summer.

Judge’s Ipswich exit was the first of many at Portman Road, with seven more players released after his departure was confirmed and the vast majority of those remaining being told they are able to find new clubs.

In total, Judge made 91 appearances for Town and scored eight goals, following his arrival from Brentford in January 2019.

"Now that I've had a few days to think and to just let things settle,” Judge wrote in a message to fans, following his exit.

"With the last year that I've had this is not the way that I wanted to end my time at Ipswich Town, but this is football.

"In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry.

"I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended.

"We both came to the agreement there was no point in risking our positions from both side's perspective.

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring Towns second goal to take them 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers. - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

“Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk.

"We now await our next adventure, wherever that may take us."