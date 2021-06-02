News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:50 PM June 2, 2021   
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Reported Ipswich Town target Guy Melamed has been released by St Johnstone - Credit: PA

Reported Ipswich Town transfer target Guy Melamed has been released by St Johnstone.

Israeli striker Melamed, 28, scored seven goals in 23 games for the Saints this season as they won an historic cup double in Scotland.

He was out of contract this summer though, and the club have now announced that he's been released.

Melamed has been linked to Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth, and apparently confirmed the interest to the Daily Record recently.

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has been linked to Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

He said: ”I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest.

“It's very flattering to me. I'll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.

"I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months.

"I do not rule out (Israel), but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad."

Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

We understand that Town are interested in Sunderland's Charlie Wyke in their search for strikers this summer - Credit: PA

Town are, of course, very much in the market for strikers this summer as Paul Cook looks to beef up an anaemic front line which was among the worst in League One last season.

We understand the Blues are also interested in Sunderland's Charlie Wyke and Accrington's Colby Bishop.

Most Read

  1. 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  2. 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
  3. 3 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
  1. 4 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
  2. 5 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
  3. 6 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
  4. 7 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
  5. 8 'I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some across the line' - Ashton on signings
  6. 9 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
  7. 10 Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers in a car park opposite Asda in Stowmarket. 

Travellers move on to car park in Stowmarket

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
30mph sign in Brantham on A137

4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Josh Hawkes signed for Sunderland from Hartlepool in 2020

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews rescuing the stranded boat

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus