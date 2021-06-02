Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Video

Reported Ipswich Town transfer target Guy Melamed has been released by St Johnstone.

Israeli striker Melamed, 28, scored seven goals in 23 games for the Saints this season as they won an historic cup double in Scotland.

He was out of contract this summer though, and the club have now announced that he's been released.

Melamed has been linked to Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth, and apparently confirmed the interest to the Daily Record recently.

St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has been linked to Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

He said: ”I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest.

“It's very flattering to me. I'll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.

"I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months.

"I do not rule out (Israel), but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad."

We understand that Town are interested in Sunderland's Charlie Wyke in their search for strikers this summer - Credit: PA

Town are, of course, very much in the market for strikers this summer as Paul Cook looks to beef up an anaemic front line which was among the worst in League One last season.

We understand the Blues are also interested in Sunderland's Charlie Wyke and Accrington's Colby Bishop.