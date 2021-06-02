Video
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club
- Credit: PA
Reported Ipswich Town transfer target Guy Melamed has been released by St Johnstone.
Israeli striker Melamed, 28, scored seven goals in 23 games for the Saints this season as they won an historic cup double in Scotland.
He was out of contract this summer though, and the club have now announced that he's been released.
Melamed has been linked to Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth, and apparently confirmed the interest to the Daily Record recently.
He said: ”I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest.
“It's very flattering to me. I'll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.
"I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months.
"I do not rule out (Israel), but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad."
Town are, of course, very much in the market for strikers this summer as Paul Cook looks to beef up an anaemic front line which was among the worst in League One last season.
We understand the Blues are also interested in Sunderland's Charlie Wyke and Accrington's Colby Bishop.
Most Read
- 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 2 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
- 3 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
- 4 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
- 5 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
- 6 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
- 7 Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids
- 8 'I'd like to think that in the next week or so, we can get some across the line' - Ashton on signings
- 9 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
- 10 Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof