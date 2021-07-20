First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on Cobbold Stand

Published: 11:59 AM July 20, 2021

Images of iconic Ipswich Town players and moments have started to go up on the outside of the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

Images of iconic Ipswich Town players and moments have started to go up on the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road today.

For years, peeling, faded plastic has been an eyesore on the windows that look down on the Portman Road side of the club's stadium.

That has now been stripped clean and replaced with eye-catching imagery and words that tell the story of the club's history.

The first set of panes has the words 'Our Town, Our Team' and includes a montage of players from over the years, including recent long-serving skipper Luke Chambers and the late, great club legend Paul Mariner.

As you progress along the stand, landmark moments in the club's history are depicted from the club being elected to the Football League in 1938, to the First Division ('61), FA Cup ('78) and UEFA Cup ('81) glories which followed.

Also referenced is the club's proud unbeaten home record in European cup competitions.

On the state of Portman Road, new Blues chief executive Mark Ashton said earlier this month: "One bit, and I try and use my words carefully, which ‘upsets’ me when I go home at night is the condition that Portman Road is in.

“This is our home. Small things are happening like car park lines being painted, windows cleaned and bird mess removed. The stadium is starting to be cleaned.

“I’d love to be able to say to the fans that when they walk in for the first game it’s all going to be perfect. But it’s not.

“I’ve been here just a few weeks and I think it’s going to be a big financial investment for us to sort the stadium out and it’s going to take 12 to 18 months.

“It’s like when you buy an old house and you go to decorate the wall, you take the wallpaper off and the plaster comes off, there’s an old fire place there and the chimney’s fallen down. In some ways it’s like that in some areas.

“We’re embarking on a big project here to bring Portman Road up to, in my opinion, a professional standard the fans can be proud of."

