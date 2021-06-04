News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:00 AM June 4, 2021   
Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans (left) and Sunderland's Jordan Jones battle for the ball during the Sky B

Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on former Wigan midfielder Lee Evans (left). Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on their second signing of the transfer window - former Wigan midfielder Lee Evans.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 26-year-old is due in Suffolk for a medical today and could quickly join yesterday's recruit, Wes Burns, in putting pen to paper.

The Blues' new CEO, Mark Ashton, only officially started on Tuesday, but looks set to land two players before his first week in the job is over.

Evans played a central role during all three of Paul Cook’s seasons in charge at Wigan, twice being brought in on loan – first from Wolves and then from Sheffield United – before signing permanently in January 2019. 

Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans (left) and Hull City's Mallik Wilks battle for the ball during the Sky Be

Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on the signing of former Wigan midfielder Lee Evans (left). Photo: PA

During that period, Wigan won the League One title and were looking a progressive Championship club until a shock administration.

Four-cap Welsh international Evans was one of only three players to stay on at the DW Stadium last summer. He subsequently underwent a knee operation in December but was back in the team three months later.

Despite finishing the season with 24 starts to his name, Evans was among the players recently released by Latics boss Leam Richardson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus