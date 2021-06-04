Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing

Published: 6:00 AM June 4, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on their second signing of the transfer window - former Wigan midfielder Lee Evans.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 26-year-old is due in Suffolk for a medical today and could quickly join yesterday's recruit, Wes Burns, in putting pen to paper.

The Blues' new CEO, Mark Ashton, only officially started on Tuesday, but looks set to land two players before his first week in the job is over.

Evans played a central role during all three of Paul Cook’s seasons in charge at Wigan, twice being brought in on loan – first from Wolves and then from Sheffield United – before signing permanently in January 2019.

During that period, Wigan won the League One title and were looking a progressive Championship club until a shock administration.

Four-cap Welsh international Evans was one of only three players to stay on at the DW Stadium last summer. He subsequently underwent a knee operation in December but was back in the team three months later.

Despite finishing the season with 24 starts to his name, Evans was among the players recently released by Latics boss Leam Richardson.