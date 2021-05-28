News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to face Stevenage in behind-closed-doors friendly

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:46 AM May 28, 2021   
Ipswich Town have announced their second pre-season fixture for the summer - a trip to Stevenage.

The Blues will face the Hertfordshire outfit, at their training ground, in a behind-closed-doors match on Tuesday, July 20 (1pm ko).

Stevenage finished 14th in League Two in the season just finished.

Paul Cook's men will start their pre-season campaign at National League South side Dartford on Saturday, July 10.

Dartford have set a capacity of 1,200 supporters for that game at Princes Park, with tickets available to buy here.

Town players will return for pre-season training at the end of June, with the new League One season beginning on August 7.

Manager Paul Cook revealed recently that '90-95%' of the pre-season schedule was 'nailed down' and that announcements were close.

Cook has previously taken his Wigan sides away on week-long training camps to Spain, while his Portsmouth team played friendly games in Ireland ahead of their League Two title-winning campaign in 2016/17. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means Town are set to stay at home this summer.

Outlining his pre-season plans, Cook said: “I pride myself on fitness. I think as a manager, a coach, a club we want to know that our players will run a race, if you like.

"The reality for the lads is that they will have six weeks of intense training, doing all the tactics, all the fitness and everything that we expect from them in the season.”

