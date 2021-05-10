Town remain in talks with Edwards over new deal
- Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c
Ipswich Town remain in contract discussions with Welsh winger Gwion Edwards.
The 28-year-old is out of contract in just a few weeks but, given he has just played out his option year, with Town triggering that a year ago, fresh terms must be agreed.
The Blues are understood to be keen to keep the man they signed for £700,000 from Peterborough in 2018 but it’s thought the winger may have other options with clubs interested in his services.
Edwards finished the 2020/21 season with six goals, making him the Blues’ second leading scorer, with his overall record reading 14 goals in 109 games since his move from London Road.
The Ipswich squad will look very different next season, with eight players exiting at the end of the season, headlined by experienced duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse.
Alan Judge and Stephen Ward have already been released, with Freddie Sears, Emyr Huws, James Wilson and Tristan Nydam also let go earlier today.
Town took contract options on Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson, Aaron Drinan and Idris El Mizouni, while Teddy Bishop triggered a new deal by making 38 appearances over the course of the campaign.
