Updates as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover

Published: 8:02 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 8:57 PM April 7, 2021

Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town - Credit: Zoom

Ipswich Town have new owners from today after Marcus Evans sold the club to a group of American investors, in a deal understood to be worth £40m.

Following a lengthy negotiation period, Evans has sold to Gamechanger 20 Ltd, a group made up of investors from the United States including Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, who co-own USL club Phoenix Rising.

Mike O’Leary, a former board member of both West Brom and Oxford United, is also part of the group and is understood to have been driving the deal. He is the club's new chairman.

Johnson and O'Leary are holding a press conference this evening.

