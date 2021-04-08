From The Sun to talkSport - how the national press reported on Town's American takeover

Published: 12:15 PM April 8, 2021

It's a long time since Ipswich Town were such prominent news in the national press, radio and digital media.

But the American takeover at Portman Road yesterday not only got local press and media buzzing, but even the national press set.

The four Americans involved in Ipswich Town Football Club's takeover; Berke Bakay (top left), Mark Detmer (top middle), Brett Johnson (far right) and Edward Schwartz (bottom middle). - Credit: NA

The Guardian heading on their website was: 'Ipswich enter new era with £40m takeover by Gamechanger 20' and among much of the report they quoted Marcus Evans: “I had always wanted to take the club myself to the Premier League and, sadly for too short a window, at one time this had seemed possible."

Meanwhile over at The Sun, Town had to share their takeover news on the website, alongside Derby's impending takeover: 'DOUBLE DEAL: Derby on verge of takeover as Erik Alonso agrees to buy club, while Ipswich complete £40m sale to US investors', The Sun headline read.

New Ipswich Town chairman Mike O'Leary. Photo: ITFC - Credit: ITFC

The MailOnline had the, as per usual, long web headline of: 'Marcus Evans' 14-year ownership of Ipswich Town over as League One club are bought by Gamechangers 2020 - as American consortium vow to invest heavily into squad with Championship promotion their 'first priority'.... with an array of pithy comments at the end of the story from certain fans of another club just up the road!

There's a video to watch on talkSport who covered the Town takeover not only with much of the statement from Town, but chucked in a good old video of Mick McCarthy and his sour leaving from Portman Road - not quite sure what that has to do with the takeover - but it had the desired effect - I listened to it!

The Athletic were one of the first websites to talk up the fact a deal between Town and the American consortium was on the cards and their headline 'US investors complete their takeover of Ipswich Town'', sort of said it all!

In fairness to the BBC Sport website, Town's story, with headline, 'Ipswich Town: Marcus Evans sells club to American investment fund ORG', was pretty prominent throughout the day on their home football page - not often that happens. And it stood next to a Man U story, t'boot.

Hopefully the good times will be back for Town fans - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Sky Sports had the heading, 'Ipswich Town taken over by American consortium and new owners pledge to restore former glory' on their story of the takeover. You had to work a bit to find it mind you - but it was there!

