Agbaje scores twice as Burgess and Camara play in young Blues win

Match Report

Cameron Burgess and Panutche Camara both trained with Ipswich Town on Friday as they recover from injury - Credit: ITFC/Ross Halls

Ipswich Town U21s moved up to third place in the Professional Development League South table, with a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten league leaders Bristol City, at Playford Road this afternoon.

Edwin Agbaje, who made his debut for the first team against Cambridge United on Tuesday, notched twice in the first half with Gerrard Buabo getting a third, as the Blues made it 3-0 before the break.

City pulled two back in the second half.

Edwin Agbaje in action during the Papa John's Trophy defeat at Cambridge United - Credit: Ross Halls

It was a fine result for John McGreal's side, with the young Town team also including Cameron Burgess and Panutche Camara in the starting line-up, as they continued their return from injury.

It was Agbaje who gave Town the lead in the ninth minute via the penalty spot.

That was the way it stayed until Town struck twice in the last five minutes of the half. Buabo extended Town's advantage on 40 minutes, after he finished from Max Hudson’s cross, before Agbaje scored just on half-time to make it 3-0.

City netted early in the second half and scored again on 75 minutes as they staged a good comeback, but it wasn't enough, as Burgess and Camara were both withdrawn.

Town: Hayes, Agbaje (C), Hudson, Armin, Burgess, Stewart, Nwabueze, Camara, Buabo, Chirewa, Siziba. Subs: Williamson, Bradshaw, Curtis, Cutbush, Valentine.