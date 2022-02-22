Here's how to watch Town v Cheltenham live tonight

Match Coverage

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town welcome Cheltenham to Portman Road tonight - here's how you can watch - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town host Cheltenham Town looking for their fourth straight home win tonight - here's how you can watch the match live...

The Blues are just four points off the play-off places after a great run of seven wins in Kieran McKenna's first ten games, but welcome a Robins side in fine form themselves.

They may sit 15th, but Cheltenham have only lost one in nine - 1-0 to leaders Rotherham - and put five past high-flying Wycombe in a wild 5-5 draw on Saturday.

Striker Alfie May bagged four of those himself, and has scored eight in his last four games.

Town though, have yet to concede a goal in February, have let in just one goal in the last six and have kept seven clean sheets in McKenna's first ten matches.

The Blues also haven't lost at home in the league since Rotherham won 2-0 at Portman Road in November.

So the stage is set for a very interesting game - you can watch live via iFollow for the price of £10.

To order the game, just click here.







