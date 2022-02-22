News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Coverage

Here's how to watch Town v Cheltenham live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:29 PM February 22, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna applauds fans after the game.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town welcome Cheltenham to Portman Road tonight - here's how you can watch - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town host Cheltenham Town looking for their fourth straight home win tonight - here's how you can watch the match live...

The Blues are just four points off the play-off places after a great run of seven wins in Kieran McKenna's first ten games, but welcome a Robins side in fine form themselves.

They may sit 15th, but Cheltenham have only lost one in nine - 1-0 to leaders Rotherham - and put five past high-flying Wycombe in a wild 5-5 draw on Saturday.

Striker Alfie May bagged four of those himself, and has scored eight in his last four games.

Town though, have yet to concede a goal in February, have let in just one goal in the last six and have kept seven clean sheets in McKenna's first ten matches.

The Blues also haven't lost at home in the league since Rotherham won 2-0 at Portman Road in November.

So the stage is set for a very interesting game - you can watch live via iFollow for the price of £10.

To order the game, just click here.



Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A14 as a tree is falling in the road

A14

A14 reopened after tree at risk of falling on road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson fires Town into an early lead.

Ipswich Town vs Burton Albion

Matchday Recap: Town see off Burton at Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon