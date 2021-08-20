Cook discusses Scott Fraser's role in side ahead of MK Dons reunion

Published: 10:26 AM August 20, 2021 Updated: 10:27 AM August 20, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he's had no choice but to play Scott Fraser wide in the opening three league games.

Fraser was recruited this summer having developed a reputation as one of League One's best No.10s over the last three years with Burton Albion and MK Dons.

He's played wide left and wide right during the Blues' winless start though, with Conor Chaplin, Louie Barry and Macauley Bonne all tried as the central support man to striker Joe Pigott.

And although he scored against Morecambe on the opening day, failed to convert a spot-kick at Burton and played a key role in Matt Penney's opener against Cheltenham in midweek, Fraser hasn't really been a central figure in the Blues' play.

Speaking ahead of the 26-year-old facing MK Dons at Portman Road tomorrow - a club he scored 14 goals and provided six assists for last season - Cook said: "If you look at preferred formations, I’ve always been 4-2-3-1.

“If you look at the fact that Wes Burns has been out injured, Sone Aluko has been out injured, Kyle Edwards hasn’t been fit... The reality is I’ve had no choices with some my my decisions I'm making! Are you with me?

“Unfortunately for us, if Scott doesn't play wide... The reality is, since Conor Chaplin got injured, we haven’t got a number 10.

“So we’ve had no choice in some of our selections.

“But that’s not me appealing for time. I'm not that type of person and I'm not that type of manager. I just want want to get to a point where we’ve got everyone fit and available and where we can put players in slots that we brought them in to play.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that yet."