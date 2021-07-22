Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

Breaking

Published: 9:30 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 9:37 AM July 22, 2021

Hayden Coulson made his Middlesbrough debut on the opening day of the 2019/20 season. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are set to sign versatile Middlesbrough player Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed the Blues' interest in the 23-year-old earlier this month, with Championship club Luton Town and League One side Sunderland subsequently linked.

A former England U18 international, the quick and energetic youngster is primarily an attack-minded left-back but is also capable of playing a variety of roles further forwards too.

He has made 46 appearances in the Championship over the last two seasons, being named the club's Young Player of the Season after breaking through under Jonathan Woodgate but then finding his chances limited under Neil Warnock.

Coulson scored twice during a 45 minute pre-season run-out for Boro against non-league side Tavistock last night.

He will become Paul Cook's ninth signing of a busy summer transfer window, following on from Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penney, Rekeem Harper, Lee Evans, Wes Burns, Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott.

His arrival would appear to push Myles Kenlock further towards the exit door, the 24-year-old among those who were instructed to start pre-season training with the U23s.

Teddy Bishop is set to join Lincoln, Bournemouth have shown interest in Flynn Downes, while Liam Gibbs is set to join Norwich.





IPSWICH TOWN 2021 SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

IN (8): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc).

OUT (17): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Ben Folami (Melbourne Victory, free).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.