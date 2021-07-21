Bishop set to sign for Lincoln

Exclusive

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is set to sign for fellow League One side Lincoln City, we understand.

The Blues took a one-year extension option in the 25-year-old's contract at the end of last season, but he was quickly made available for transfer by boss Paul Cook and started pre-season training with the Under-23s.

Bishop joined the Blues at the age of seven and burst on the scene as an 18-year-old, playing a key role as Mick McCarthy's men finished sixth in the Championship season of 2014/15.

A succession of injuries slowed the twinkle-toed player's progress though and he will depart having scored five goals in 81 starts and 51 sub appearances over seven largely stop-start seasons.

League One sides MK Dons and Portsmouth also showed interest.

Lincoln City finished fifth in League One last season, Michael Appleton's men going on to lose to Blackpool in the Play-Off Final.

The Imps have signed powerful striker Dan N'Lundulu (Southampton, loan), dynamic attacker Lewis Fiorini (Man City, loan) and experienced forward Chris Maguire (Sunderland, free) so far this window.

Meanwhile, we understand that Ipswich and Norwich have now agreed a fee for Liam Gibbs after the teenage midfielder's contract at Portman Road expired.