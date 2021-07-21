News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Exclusive

Bishop set to sign for Lincoln

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 11:12 AM July 21, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM July 21, 2021
Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is set to sign for fellow League One side Lincoln City. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is set to sign for fellow League One side Lincoln City, we understand.

The Blues took a one-year extension option in the 25-year-old's contract at the end of last season, but he was quickly made available for transfer by boss Paul Cook and started pre-season training with the Under-23s.

Bishop joined the Blues at the age of seven and burst on the scene as an 18-year-old, playing a key role as Mick McCarthy's men finished sixth in the Championship season of 2014/15.

A succession of injuries slowed the twinkle-toed player's progress though and he will depart having scored five goals in 81 starts and 51 sub appearances over seven largely stop-start seasons.

League One sides MK Dons and Portsmouth also showed interest.

Teddy Bishop with a first half run forward at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop in action during a pre-season friendly at Bury Town last week. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lincoln City finished fifth in League One last season, Michael Appleton's men going on to lose to Blackpool in the Play-Off Final.

The Imps have signed powerful striker Dan N'Lundulu (Southampton, loan), dynamic attacker Lewis Fiorini (Man City, loan) and experienced forward Chris Maguire (Sunderland, free) so far this window.

Meanwhile, we understand that Ipswich and Norwich have now agreed a fee for Liam Gibbs after the teenage midfielder's contract at Portman Road expired.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Ashton has vowed to make improvements to Portman Road

Football

'A Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jack Walden with pregnant Jessica Walden

'Not ready to let her go' - Funeral set for mum who died after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans scored a free-kick for Ipswich Town at Fulham

Football | Video

Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Cedar Court near Alderton in Suffolk is up for sale for £3.75m

Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus