Owners chip in to help 'Pack out Portman Road'

Fans are chipping in to help 'Pack out Portman Road' this December. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town bosses have launched a campaign to 'Pack out Portman Road' for the festive fixtures, and fans - plus the owners - are already pitching in to help out those less fortunate than them.

Mark Ashton, the club's chief executive, announced the plans to get more than 28,000 fan inside the stadium for the club's three matches across the Christmas period.

And more than 100 fans on social media are doing their bit by offering to buy other people tickets to the games.

The idea originated with a Twitter user called Matt who first tweeted about it on Tuesday.

If any #itfc fan is struggling financially but desperate to go to the #PackOutPR games. I’ll buy someone the 3 games. Let’s get 30k there. — Matt (@KeithWigzell) November 12, 2021

Soon, other Blues fans were joining in.

Brett Johnson, one of the club's owners, tweeted to say he would help out.

"I’ll host a family in need for the three pack, football is best when watched with friends and family. Thank you to all for supporting this endeavour, especially @KeithWigzell for the inspiration and initial generosity."

By Saturday afternoon, more than 100 fans had said they would contribute to the effort.