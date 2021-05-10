News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A sad day' - Town fans on departures of Chambers and Skuse

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 5:19 PM May 10, 2021   
Luke Chambers in an embrace with Cole Skuse after the final whistle.

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse embrace after the 3-1 win over Fleetwood yesterday. It was their last game for Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Ipswich Town fans have been saying thank you to Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse after it was revealed they will be leaving the club - here's a taste of what's been said...

The Blues revealed at lunchtime that the stalwart duo, who have made almost 700 combined appearances for the club, will not be part of Paul Cook's star spangled revolution at Portman Road.

It's a big call from the new boss, given the stature of both players - skipper Chambers has been at the club since 2012, playing almost 400 games, good enough for a spot in the top ten of all-time appearance makers.

Skuse, meanwhile, who arrived at Portman Road in 2013 from Bristol City, has played 278 times for Town.

The feeling among fans seems generally to be that it's the right move, but that most are sad to see the dup depart.

Here's what supporters are sharing on Twitter...

