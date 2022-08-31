Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline

News

Ipswich Town are showing interest in young Danish striker Will Osula during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The Sheffield United striker, 19, is a potential loan target as the Blues look to add to their attacking unit ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The teenager, who joined the Blades from Copenhagen in 2018, made five substitute appearances in the Championship last season and is highly regarded at Bramall Lane.

Adding another forward to the ranks has long been likely at Portman Road, heading towards the transfer deadline, with Osula one of a number of options there.

Lincoln and Burton are also reported to be keen on a forward who is versatile and brings pace and power – the qualities liked by Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

Discussing the youngster recently, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottam said: “All along, it was going to be late in the window (if he is loaned out), because we wanted to make sure that the squad is right.

“There is interest, yes. Honestly, there’s been loads of interest as you’d expect.”

Osula scored a hat-trick against Town’s Under 23s last year, as the Blades beat Town 4-0 in the two sides’ play-off semi-final.

Town currently have six senior forwards in their squad, with manager McKenna tending to use them all in League One games, either from the start or as substitutes.

McKenna and his team are waiting for injury updates regarding Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko, who both picked up problems in last night's Papa John's Trophy victory over Northampton. Chaplin suffered an issue in the warm-up and didn't take his place on the bench as a precaution, while Aluko was helped off by the club's medical team before half-time.

It remains to be seen how long both will be out for and to what extent their injuries impact Town's approach to the transfer market over the next 36 hours.

Leicester striker George Hirst has been a summer-long target, as Town have looked to add to that group, but he is set to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers before tomorrow’s deadline.

Leicester striker George Hirst has been an Ipswich target this summer - Credit: PA

The Blues have been in regular contact with the Foxes regarding Hirst’s situation, following an impressive campaign with Portsmouth last season, but were ultimately not able to offer him second-tier football at a time when Leicester want to see the striker take the next step in his development.

He's likely to sign a new deal with the Premier League club before moving out on loan.

Former Town loanee Macauley Bonne is available heading towards the deadline, with QPR understood to be keen on a permanent departure, but it’s understood the Blues are unlikely to make a move for the boyhood Ipswich fan.

In terms of exits, it's understood to be unlikely any members of McKenna's senior group will be allowed to leave before the deadline passes, though young striker Tyreece Simpson is likely to move on.

Huddersfield have long been at the head of the queue for the 20-year-old but we understand West Bromwich Albion have shown late interest.

The transfer window closes at 11pm tomorrow night.