Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis

Exclusive

Ipswich Town are understood to be showing strong interest in Leeds United’s attack-minded left-back Leif Davis.

The Newcastle-born player moved from Morecambe to Leeds at the age of 18 and soon caught the eye of newly-appointed manager Marcelo Bielsa.

For three campaigns Davis was on the fringes of Leeds’ first team. A knee injury, plus the competition of Gjanni Alioski, Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas, limited him to six starts and eight sub appearances.

After making his Premier League debut in 2020, Davis spent last season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth.

He made 10 starts and five sub appearances for the Cherries as they secured automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leif Davis (right) spent last season on loan at Championship club AFC Bournemouth. - Credit: PA

Speaking after Bournemouth's 4-0 home win against Swansea last November, manager Scott Parker said of Davis: "I was pleased for him. He’s had to wait for his opportunity. He’s struggled since coming in for many reasons. He’s had injury and illness so it’s been a bit of a stuttering start.

"What pleased me the most is that he started slowly in that sense today, then he just grew into the game. He was an animal really and got an assist, so I was pleased for him."

Davis, who found the in-form Jordan Zemura in his way, wasn’t involved in a matchday squad again after being substituted with a hip flexor issue against Derby County on March 12. The Dorset club subsequently opted not to take up their £1.5m option to buy clause.

The 22-year-old, who can also play centre-back, now heads into the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

Dorset Live reported back in May that ‘it remains anticipated Davis will move on in the summer, but to a club a step lower than Bournemouth or Leeds’.

The left side was a problem position for Ipswich Town last season with seven different players – Matt Penney, Dominic Thompson, Hayden Coulson, Bailey Clements, Myles Kenlock, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess – used there.

Of the above list, just Penney remains at the club as a left wing-back option. He has been joined this summer by new signing Greg Leigh, the 27-year-old having been snapped up on a free transfer from Morecambe.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in Leicester City striker George Hirst. The 23-year-old scored 15 goals on loan for League One club Portsmouth last season, with Pompey keen to bring him back. It's believed that Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers wants to take a look at the front man in pre-season before deciding what his next move should be.