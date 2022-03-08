News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Here's how to watch Town v Lincoln live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:00 PM March 8, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna obliges the North Stand with a wave.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town host Lincoln City tonight - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town host Lincoln City at Portman Road tonight - here's how you can watch the game live if you can't make it in person...

Kieran McKenna's Blues are slowly chasing down the top six, the gap now five points with ten games remaining.

But there is very little room for error, meaning tonight's clash with the 18th-placed Imps is really a must-win.

The fixture was originally meant to be played over the festive period as one of the #packoutpr matches, but was postponed due to Covid in the Lincoln squad.

That means there will be a bumper crowd of 25,000-plus for tonight's clash.

If you can't make the game in person, you can watch it live via iFollow for the price of £10. Click here to order.

After tonight, the Blues finish March with a tough run against play-off rivals. They host Portsmouth on Saturday, before a trip to Oxford United on March 19 and a home clash with Plymouth on March 26.


Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
