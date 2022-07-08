News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Baggott joins Gillingham on loan

Stuart Watson

Published: 8:26 PM July 8, 2022
Updated: 8:27 PM July 8, 2022
Elkan Baggot has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan. - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has joined League Two side Gillingham on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old centre-half - who has been capped 10 times by Indonesia - started two league games for the Blues towards the back end of last season before signing a new contract until 2025.

He'll now look to continue his development at a Gills side that will be looking to bounce straight back following relegation under Neil Harris.

Baggott can take inspiration from the way both Luke Woolfenden (Swindon) and Corrie Ndaba (Salford) developed their games at League Two clubs in recent years.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has plenty of defensive options, with Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess joined by returning loanee Ndaba. New signings Greg Leigh and Dominic Ball are also capable of playing at centre-back.

Elkan Baggott on his debut at Rotherham

Elkan Baggott, pictured on his Ipswich Town league debut at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd


