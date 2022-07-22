Town have other irons in the fire as Celina saga continues

News

Ipswich Town have other irons in the fire in the event they are not able to sign Bersant Celina this summer, it’s understood.

The future of the Kosovo international has been much-discussed in recent days, with a move to Turkey no longer progressing after the 25-year-old had second thoughts regarding a switch to Kasimpasa.

Ipswich’s interest in their former loanee has remained throughout the summer and continues to do so, with complicated negotiations with parent club Dijon understood to be the barrier to any potential deal, rather than any issues with Celina himself.

The Blues have been in regular contact with Celina and his representatives throughout the summer but, while the door is not closed on any potential move to bring him to Suffolk for a third spell, the Blues are understood to have other targets in the attacking midfielder’s position.

Ipswich Town retain an interest in former loanee Bersant Celina - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kieran McKenna already has Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules available to him in attacking midfield positions, with the Town boss thought to be relaxed regarding the possibility of adding Celina or another player to the mix.

Celina is known to have an emotional attachment to English football and specifically to Ipswich, following two loan spells in which he proved a popular figure with supporters, but the attacker’s work permit situation is a complication as he plots a future away from Dijon.

The fact the 25-year-old does not meet the points requirement for a British work permit, meaning he can’t sign for a club in this country, has already ended interest from Stoke and Preston. Ipswich are the only club in England able to sign Celina this summer, given a return to Suffolk would constitute a continuation of his employment from last season.

A move to Scotland would be possible, though, given clubs north of the border are not subject to the same work permit rules due to a post-Brexit exemption. Potential interest from Rangers has been suggested, though it’s understood no move is in the works at this stage.

Ipswich have made five signings this summer and retain a significant interest in Leicester striker George Hirst and Leeds left-back Leif Davis.

A move for the latter has the potential to progress once Leeds have signed a new left-sided defender of their own, following a string of injuries at Elland Road.

Hirst missed Leicester’s pre-season training camp with a knock, delaying any decision from Brendan Rodgers at a time when the Foxes boss is keen to take a look at the young forward before making a call on his future.

The Blues are likely to face competition from elsewhere for his signature.