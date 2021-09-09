Ipswich Town name 22-man squad for League One season

Published: 11:02 AM September 9, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM September 9, 2021

Ipswich Town have named their 22-man senior squad for the League One season.

EFL rules required the Blues to name the squad by Friday, with Paul Cook limited to 22 outfield players aged 21 and over for the league campaign ahead.

Goalkeepers don’t count towards the total and neither do players who have turned 21 since the start of the year, meaning first-team squad members Rekeem Harper, Idris El Mizouni and Louie Barry did not need to be registered in order to play.

Town have used all 22 spots in their squad for the season, with deadline day recruit Sam Morsy taking Cook’s total right up to the limit.

The only players now not eligible to play for Ipswich in League One this season are exiled left-back Myles Kenlock, 24, and Under 23s striker Ben Morris, 22. Corrie Ndaba and Brett McGavin, on loan at Salford and King's Lynn respectively, would both need to have been named in the senior squad had they not moved away on a temporary basis.

There is no limit to the number of Under 21 players who can be used during the coming season, meaning the likes of Bailey Clements, Elkan Baggott, Tawanda Chirewa and Zanda Siziba can all be called up if needed.

The Blues are also required to name one ‘club-developed’ player in either their 22-man squad or in their matchday 18. Luke Woolfenden ticks that box for Town and is the only club-developed player named in the EFL squad, with Macauley Bonne not spending long enough in the academy to become eligible.

Had Woolfenden departed this summer, the Blues would have been required to name a youngster on the bench for every league game or go into matches with only six substitutes. However, Woolfenden’s inclusion in the 22-man squad means Cook can now pick freely from his senior group when naming his 18 for every game.

Town have also declared their list of contracted players under the age of 21, with that group including Cameron Humphreys, Baggott, Fraser Alexander, Chirewa and Siziba.

Armando Dobra and Tyreece Simpson are also included in the list but are on loan at professional clubs (Colchester and Swindon) for the season.

The squad lists can be altered in January.

Ipswich Town squad 2021

Goalkeepers (3): Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky, Tomas Holy

Senior outfield players (22): Matt Penney, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Joe Pigott, James Norwood, Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne, Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan, Conor Chaplin, Toto Nsiala, Sone Aluko, Kane Vincent-Young, Tom Carroll, Cameron Burgess, Hayden Coulson, Kyle Edwards, Bersant Celina, Janoi Donacien, Sam Morsy

Under 21 players (27): Rekeem Harper, Louie Barry, Idris El Mizouni, Fraser Alexander, Levi Andoh, Albie Armin, Elkan Baggott, Ola Bello, Antoni Bort, Tawanda Chirewa, Bailey Clements, Ross Crane, Dylan Crowe, Harley Curtis, Alfie Cutbush, Armando Dobra (on loan at Colchester), Matt Healy, Tommy Hughes, Cameron Humphreys, Brooklyn Kabongolo, Callum Page, Tyreece Simpson (on loan at Swindon Town), Zanda Siziba, Tommy Smith, Cameron Stewart, Matt Ward, Bert White