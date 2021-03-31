News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cook: 'No stone will be left unturned', in pursuit of promotion this season

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:00 PM March 31, 2021   
Paul Cook took Ipswich Town training for the first time on Thursday

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has said that 'no stone will be left unturned' in his pursuit of getting the Blues into the play-offs this season.

Town have two fixtures over the Easter period - against the bottom two League One sides. Win both and there is every likelihood Cook's side will be in the top six come Monday evening.

Troy Parrott rounds Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper to give Town a first half lead.

However, to do so Cook knows his team need to start to hit the back of the net on a far more regular basis than they are right now. They have scored just four goals in their last six League One games and the team are sitting fourth bottom in the 'last six game' form guide.

And for Cook, if that means playing two up front, then he says it may be something he has to look at, despite his concerns.

"I’m desperate to give Kayden Jackson a run down the middle of the pitch with James Norwood, I’ve got to tell you that, but that's something I've never played," Cook admitted.

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring Ipswich's winner at Plymouth Argyle Picture Pagepix Ltd

“You’ve got to be very direct team to do it. You’ve got to have wingers putting balls in the box and hitting second strikers. It’s something I just don’t see us being really good at. 

“But I can guarantee our supporters that I won’t be rigid over the last 10 games if there’s something else that I think could make us successful. 

“Our supporters watching on at home on iFollow in their thousands will be as disappointed as anyone. All I can say to them is that no stone will be left unturned. We want to go up this year. We are desperate to get in them play-offs."

Ipswich entertain Bristol Rovers on Good Friday, before travelling to Rochdale on Easter Monday. Both Town's opponents are in the bottom three of the last six game form guide, as well as the bottom two in the 'live' table.

James Norwood celebrates opening the scoring at Portsmouth

It's a great opportunity for Cook and his team to push on as the season comes into the final stretch.

The Blues may be sitting in 11th place in the table, but they are just two points off sixth-placed Blackpool and three off fifth-placed Portsmouth.

