'Let's turn this into a fortress' - Town season ticket sales hit 16k

Stuart Watson

Stuart Watson

Published: 11:21 AM June 27, 2022
Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton has called upon supporters to turn Portman Road into a fortress.

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton has called upon supporters to turn Portman Road into a fortress. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton has called upon supporters to 'turn Portman Road into a fortress' after season ticket sales hit 16,000.

The Blues may have finished 11th, 9th and 11th over three successive League One campaigns, but there's real excitement about the forthcoming campaign following Kieran McKenna's impressive start to life in senior management.

With Thursday's 'Early Bird' price reduced price deadline fast approaching, the club has already sold 3,000 more season tickets than they had going into last season. 

“Season tickets have gone past 16,000 – and we want to get more," said Ashton, who has previously said he believes Ipswich can average 28,000 crowds.

“With 26, 27, 28, 29 thousand inside Portman Road this season we all have to be really together. Let’s turn it into a fortress.  

“I will repeat this throughout the season. It’s that togetherness which will get us across the line. We are going to have some great days and we’re going to have some not so great days. When we have those not so great days we have to stay together. We can’t be in disaster scenarios every time we’re not 1-0 up at home in the first 20 minutes. We’ve got to stay with the team and believe in the process. 

Ipswich Town's average home crowd in League One last season was 21,779.

Ipswich Town's average home crowd in League One last season was 21,779. - Credit: PA

“The natural size of this football club actually means it’s more difficult to turn around. So what’s absolutely key is that everyone is aligned and pulling in the same direction – that's players, staff, fans, stakeholders, local authority, the owners, investors, community – everyone has to be on board. That will be our strength. 

“There will be ups, there will be downs, but he we can stay together throughout I think we can genuinely turn this place into a fortress. That is going to be so vital over a 46-game season."

Meanwhile, on Ipswich's sizeable away support, Ashton said: “Rain or shine the supporters were there with us last season all over the country. I’m blown away by it. I’ve been at some big clubs, but I’ve never known away support like it. Seven thousand at MK Dons – incredible!"

Blues boss Kieran McKenna added: “Our support stands out a mile. Our away fans are noisier than the home fans at almost every stadium we go to. 

“It’s so appreciated. We know, financially, it’s not easy to do. We just want to send those people home happy."

