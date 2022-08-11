Town set for another bumper crowd against MK Dons

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town have already sold 22,000 tickets for the visit of MK Dons this weekend - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans are set to pack into Portman Road again this Saturday as the Blues host promotion rivals MK Dons.

Opening day saw almost 27,000 fans inside Town's new-look ground for a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, with the club expecting a similar attendance this Saturday.

Already more than 22,000 tickets have been sold for the Dons match, with the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand sold out.

Almost 27,000 fans watched Town's season opening draw with Bolton Wanderers - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The club say they expect a similar turnout to the opening day attendance.

Town have made a decent start in the league, accruing four points from their first two fixtures.

MK Dons, who would expect to be among the sides challenging Town for promotion this season, have lost both their opening two games and have yet to score a goal in the league.

You can buy tickets for the game here.