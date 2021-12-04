Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager

Ipswich Town will have a caretaker manager for Tuesday's trip to Charlton. - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Ipswich Town are set to announce a caretaker manager ahead of their trip to Charlton on Tuesday.

The Blues sacked manager Paul Cook following this afternoon's 0-0 home draw against League Two side Barrow in the FA Cup.

Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."

It's understood that the club will announce who will take charge of Tuesday night's League One match at Charlton.

The most obvious candidates would appear to be one of, or a combination of, Kieron Dyer, Bryan Klug and John McGreal.

Former Town defender John McGreal, who managed Colchester United from 2016 to 2020, was appointed on Thursday to 'work with individual academy players alongside their development plans’.

Under-23s boss Dyer has made no secret of the fact he wants to manage his beloved Blues one day.

Klug, 61, has been caretaker manager of the team on three previous occasions - after Jim Magilton, Mick McCarthy and Paul Hurst were all sacked. He has been assisting Dyer with the U23s this season.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether any of Cook's coaching staff - Gary Roberts, Francis Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley - follow him out the door, or whether Peter Reid carries on in his consultancy role.

