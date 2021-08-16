Town close in on signing of Tom Carroll

Published: 12:36 PM August 16, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM August 16, 2021

Ipswich Town are set to sign former QPR, Swansea and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll (left). - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of former QPR, Swansea and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues have agreed terms with the 29-year-old free agent and he is in Suffolk to complete the move.

Capped 17 times by England at U21 level, Carroll played 56 times for Spurs between 2010 and 2017, but only four of them were Premier League starts.

After loan spells at Leyton Orient, Derby, QPR and Swansea he joined the latter on a permanent basis in January 2017 for a fee of £4.5m.

Following Swansea's relegation from the top-flight in 2018, Carroll moved to Championship club Aston Villa on loan only to suffer a season-ending hip injury early in the campaign.

He signed for QPR on a one-year deal last September, but saw his promising season once again ended prematurely after he tore knee ligaments in January.

Carroll rejected a new deal at Loftus Road and spent time on trial at Derby during pre-season.

He will compete with Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper for a starting midfield place in Paul Cook's new-look Town side, with Jon Nolan still to return from injury and homegrown duo Idris El Mizouni and Cameron Humphreys on the fringes.

He will become the club's 16th signing of a busy summer, following weekend recruit Cameron Burgess through the door ahead of tomorrow night's League One match at Cheltenham.