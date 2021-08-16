Town make Carroll signing number 16

Breaking

Published: 3:25 PM August 16, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM August 16, 2021

Former QPR, Swansea and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll has become Ipswich Town's 16th summer signing.

The 29-year-old turned down a new deal at QPR towards the end of last season and spent time on trial at club Derby County recently.

A 17-cap ex-England U21 international, his career has been spent almost exclusively playing in the Premier League and Championship.

Following an injury-disrupted two years, he has signed a one-year deal at Portman Road and will now compete with Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper for a starting spot.

He goes straight into the squad for tomorrow night's League One match at Cheltenham.

Carroll is Town's second signing of the last 24 hours, following on from the addition of defender Cameron Burgess from Accrington Stanley, and their 16th of a busy summer transfer window.

“It’s great to finally get it all done," he told the club website. "I spoke to the manager a few days back and he was keen to get me in. It’s nice to feel wanted.

“I want to play some football and get this club back where it belongs.

“I’m travelling up to Cheltenham on the bus with the boys. Hopefully I can be involved tomorrow and see how it goes.”

Blues boss Paul Cook said: “Tom is a very creative and intelligent player.

“He can see a pass and we’re delighted to have acquired him.

“We’ve had great support from the owners and Mark Ashton and now we want to integrate these new lads into the group and win games in front of our supporters.”