Town sign winger Kyle Edwards

Stuart Watson

Published: 1:38 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 1:54 PM August 9, 2021
Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom left-winger Kyle Edwards.

The 23-year-old, who made 21 starts and 28 sub appearances for the Baggies, was released following the West Midlands club's relegation from the Premier League.

He started the summer on trial at Championship club Reading, but the Royals were unable to do a deal due to their current transfer restrictions. He subsequently went on trial at Bournemouth, where he impressed Scott Parker.

Celtic had also been linked to the former England Under-20 international, but he has signed a three-year deal with the option of a fourth at Portman Road and is reunited with his former West Brom team-mate Rekeem Harper.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Blues will now pull the plug on their well-advanced attempts to sign Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs, the latter having been at Portman Road for a medical last Friday.

Edwards becomes Town's 13th summer signing, with Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson expected to follow on loan.

Blues boss Paul Cook is still looking to strengthen at centre-half and centre-midfield.

Town's attacking options now consist of Edwards, Louie Barry, Scott Fraser, Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko, Wes Burns, Armando Dobra, Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and James Norwood.

