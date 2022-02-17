'It can't change' - Morsy won't alter his game after 'disappointing' ban

Video

Sam Morsy says he won't change his game despite his recent four-match ban - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy insists his recent ban won't change the way he plays the game.

Morsy was controversially banned for four games for what looked to be a relatively minor incident in the win over Accrington Stanley back in January, part of his hand or arm coming into contact with Stanley's Ethan Hamilton off the ball.

While no action was taken at the time, Hamilton insisted it was a 'shove stroke punch to the face' and Accrington chairman Andy Holt took to Twitter to label Morsy 'a s**thouse.'

Accrington chairman Andy Holt (inset) branded Morsy 'a s**thouse' - Credit: Stephen Waller

The FA subsequently found Town's skipper guilty of violent conduct, their panel concluding the 30-year-old has 'rapidly jabbed his hand' towards Hamilton's face.

Morsy returned to action in the 0-0 draw at high-flying MK Dons last weekend, a game in which he was handed his 12th yellow card of the campaign, prompting boss Kieran McKenna to suggest that referees are 'quick to punish' his skipper.

Asked about that, Morsy said: "I think the ban was disappointing. There have been occasions where maybe my first foul of the game I've been yellow-carded, and that is disappointing.

"But I'm not in control of that, so I'll just focus on doing what I do."

Ethan Hamilton complains after the incident with Sam Morsy - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Asked if he'll rein in his natural competitive tendencies and edge to his game, Morsy replied: "I don't think that can change.

"It (the ban) was unfortunate but these things can happen - I've just got to put it to the back of my mind now and play my normal game."

He continued: "I wouldn't say I'm competitive in everything.

"Definitely football and things I'm passionate about - with football I've always had that passion and drive.

"My mentors growing up, it was all about that. When I look back at my Wolves days it was Tony Lacey, Les Green and Chris Evans and that's what it was all about really, the competitiveness.

"At Port Vale, with Micky Adams, you wouldn't have a choice. If you pulled out of a tackle you'd be sent in from training!

"It's a bit different from this modern era, but how I grew up - Andy Porter as well from Port Vale, plus the first team at the time with Anthony Griffith - you just wouldn't be allowed.

"I've always had it naturally, but my career path has definitely driven that competitiveness as well."

Town boss Kieran McKenna has suggested that referees are perhaps quick to book his skipper - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Speaking about his skipper on Saturday, McKenna said: "I know he’s very competitive, wants to win, but everything I’ve seen from him, he plays fair.

“So, I think it seems to be, from my very brief experience at the moment, that he’s quick to get punished for things that aren’t quite such a big issue.

“He’s going to have to manage himself, he’s going to have to manage his discipline on the pitch, but we want him to stay as competitive as he is.”