Ipswich Town set to 'hijack' Portsmouth deal for Morrell

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:09 PM August 9, 2021   
Wales' Joe Morrell in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at the Johan Cruijff A

Ipswich Town are reportedly set to 'hijack' Portsmouth's attempts to sign Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are set to 'hijack' Portsmouth's attempts to land Luton midfielder Joe Morrell.

The Portsmouth News is reporting that the Blues 'could be joined by others' in attempts to sign the 24-year-old Welsh international.

It's said that Portsmouth had been hopeful of announcing the signing of Morrell today.

The news comes hot on the heels of Ipswich pulling the plug on a deal to sign Michael Jacobs from Portsmouth, Blues boss Paul Cook instead opting to sign former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Morrell was born in Ipswich but came through the youth ranks at Bristol City.

An impressive loan spell at League One outfit Lincoln City in 2019/20 saw him snapped up by newly-promoted Championship club Luton last summer, but he has been made available after making just five league starts last season.

Morrell has been capped 19 times by Wales and started all four of their Euro 2020 games this summer alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Town are short on numbers in midfield at present, with summer signings Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper backed up by the currently injured Jon Nolan.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

