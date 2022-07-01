News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to face Gunners in training game this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 11:15 AM July 1, 2022
Updated: 11:50 AM July 1, 2022
- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Kieran McKenna will take his Ipswich Town side to Arsenal this weekend - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Ipswich Town will take on Arsenal in a behind-closed-doors training game tomorrow. 

The match, at the Gunners’ Colney base, will give Kieran McKenna and his players some important minutes this summer, filling the gap between the clash at Needham Market (7-0 win on June 25) and the visit of West Ham on July 12. 

It’s likely Arsenal will largely field a young side against the Blues, but it’s also likely a handful of senior figures will feature in the contest. 

The Gunners’ pre-season programme will then see them travel to Germany before a tour of the United States. 

This weekend’s game is being viewed as a training exercise by both teams, with no live coverage of the clash, though it’s thought a summary will be released afterwards. 

Town are due to spend next week training at Loughborough University, heading into the clash with West Ham a week on Tuesday. 

After that, Town go to AFC Wimbledon on July 16 before facing Millwall at The Den on July 23.  

Ipswich finish their pre-season programme against Southend and Portman Road on July 26. 

Football
Ipswich News

