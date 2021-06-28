News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town boss Cook unlikely to appoint assistant manager ahead of new season

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 10:05 AM June 28, 2021
Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture da

Paul Cook will likely start the season without an assistant manager - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is likely to go into next season without adding an assistant manager to his coaching team, we understand. 

The Blues returned to pre-season training on Saturday to begin six weeks of hard work, leading up to the first game of the League One season against Morecambe on August 7. 

Cook arrived at Portman Road in March, replacing Paul Lambert, with only his long-time player Gary Roberts coming with him for the final two months of an ultimately disappointing campaign, as the former Ipswich midfielder hung up his boots to begin his coaching career. 

But, after first-team coach Matt Gill and goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker moved on, Cook brought in former Everton and Arsenal striker Francis Jeffers, joining Roberts as a first-team coach. Ian Craney, his former Wigan kit-man, was added to the staff as a coach a few days later. 

John Keeley, who previously worked under Cook at Portsmouth, has replaced Walker as goalkeeping coach. 

And Cook’s understood to be happy with his coaching staff, as well as a close relationship with Under-23 boss Kieron Dyer, meaning there are unlikely to be any further additions prior to the start of the season. 

Cook had hoped to be reunited with long-time assistant Leam Richardson this summer, replying ‘watch this space’ when previously asked about the possibility of teaming up with his former No.2 once again.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
  2. 2 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
  3. 3 Ex-Town keeper Cornell signs for Championship club
  1. 4 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
  2. 5 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
  3. 6 Ipswich Town not in talks to sign Owen Dale
  4. 7 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  5. 8 Drinan set to sign for Leyton Orient
  6. 9 Man died after being found by fire crews in shed
  7. 10 Will you be doing the Octopus trail this summer?

However, all hope of a reunion ended when Richardson was given a full-time deal to manage Wigan, after keeping the Latics in League One last season, ending a working relationship which goes back to 2013. 

Former Colchester United boss John McGreal, a friend and former team-mate of Cook's, spent some time at Playford Road towards the end of last season. He was named Swindon Town manager last month but has already left that role due to legal proceedings against the owners. Whether there will now be a position for him with the Blues, even just for the short-term, remains to be seen. 

Alongside Cook’s coaching staff, the club have built a new ‘Performance Team’ this summer, headed up by director of performance Andy Rolls, who followed new CEO Mark Ashton from Bristol City. 

Australian Andy Costin made the same journey, moving to Town as head of sports science, while former Premier League player Jon Ashton has joined the club as first-team fitness coach. 

They, along with the club’s existing fitness and medical staff, will look to improve on the Blues’ tough recent injury record and improve the overall fitness of the squad. 


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Will Ed Sheeran be singing in the rain at Chantry Park this weekend?Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
John McGreal is the new manager of Swindon Town

McGreal leaves Swindon just a month after taking job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Suffolk Live

How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus