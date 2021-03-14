Video
Watch: Parrott's early strike gives Cook his first win as Town boss
Paul Cook got his first win as Ipswich Town boss with a 1-0 triumph over Plymouth yesterday - and you can watch the highlights here...
On-loan Spurs striker Troy Parrott's goal after four minutes - his first as a professional - following a huge error by the Plymouth defence, was enough to secure all three points in a 1-0 win over the Pilgrims at Portman Road.
The victory lifted Town back into the play-off places for the first time in three months, and they now sit sixth with a two point lead over Portsmouth below them.
MORE: Parrott 'so happy' to open goalscoring account
The game was also notable for the return of veteran midfielder Cole Skuse, who's been out for a year with an in injury.
Town next travel to 14th-placed Fleetwood on Tuesday night, for a 7.45pm kick-off.