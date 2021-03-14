Watch: Parrott's early strike gives Cook his first win as Town boss

Video

Published: 12:57 PM March 14, 2021 Updated: 1:14 PM March 14, 2021

Troy Parrott rounds the Plymouth keeper en route to making it 1-0 at Portman Road yesterday Picture: ITFC YOUTUBE - Credit: ITFC

Paul Cook got his first win as Ipswich Town boss with a 1-0 triumph over Plymouth yesterday - and you can watch the highlights here...

On-loan Spurs striker Troy Parrott's goal after four minutes - his first as a professional - following a huge error by the Plymouth defence, was enough to secure all three points in a 1-0 win over the Pilgrims at Portman Road.

The victory lifted Town back into the play-off places for the first time in three months, and they now sit sixth with a two point lead over Portsmouth below them.

The game was also notable for the return of veteran midfielder Cole Skuse, who's been out for a year with an in injury.

Town next travel to 14th-placed Fleetwood on Tuesday night, for a 7.45pm kick-off.