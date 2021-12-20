Town reveal how many tickets have been sold for McKenna's first home game

Kieran McKenna, left, will lead Town at Portman Road for the first time on Wednesday, December 29 against Wycombe - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town say almost 25,000 tickets have already been sold for Kieran McKenna's first home game as Blues' boss.

The Portman Road clash with fourth-placed Wycombe on Wednesday, December 29 at 7.45pm, is the second of Town's #PackoutPR fixtures, with more than 29,000 tickets sold for the first, at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

McKenna will take charge of Town for the first time at Gillingham on Boxing Day, before leading his side out at Portman Road three days later.

Town's final festive fixture sees Lincoln City visit Suffolk on New Year's Day, for a 3pm kick-off.

You can buy tickets for the Wycombe game here.