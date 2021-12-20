News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town reveal how many tickets have been sold for McKenna's first home game

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:35 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 2:41 PM December 20, 2021
Incoming manager Kieran McKenna speaking with Ipswich Towns Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton duri

Kieran McKenna, left, will lead Town at Portman Road for the first time on Wednesday, December 29 against Wycombe - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town say almost 25,000 tickets have already been sold for Kieran McKenna's first home game as Blues' boss.

The Portman Road clash with fourth-placed Wycombe on Wednesday, December 29 at 7.45pm, is the second of Town's #PackoutPR fixtures, with more than 29,000 tickets sold for the first, at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

MORE: McKenna's first press conference

McKenna will take charge of Town for the first time at Gillingham on Boxing Day, before leading his side out at Portman Road three days later.

Town's final festive fixture sees Lincoln City visit Suffolk on New Year's Day, for a 3pm kick-off.

You can buy tickets for the Wycombe game here.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infec

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Problems with HGVs has been an ongoing issue in Coddenham, near Needham Market

Suffolk County Council

Historic Suffolk village calls for lorry ban

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood heads home.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland | Live

Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

East of England Ambulance Service

Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon