'Gutted to see the gaffer go' - Norwood on Cook sacking
- Credit: Pagepix/ITFC
Out-of-favour Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has had his say on tonight's sacking of manager Paul Cook - tweeting that he's 'gutted' by the news.
The Town star is understood to have been transfer-listed by the Blues and relegated to train with the under 23 side - but tweeting tonight he said he has a 'great relationship' with Cook, who departs the Blues after 44 games.
He wrote: "Gutted to see the gaffer go. We have a great relationship on and off the field. He was up against it for a multitude of reasons this season and I genuinely wish him the best in the future."
Norwood added: "For anyone thinking this isn’t genuine, you’re wrong. Me and the gaffer spoke every day and we had no issues whatsoever and never had a fallout.
"He's a top man and we got on very well and had a laugh. Like I said, his hands were tied."