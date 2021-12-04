News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'Gutted to see the gaffer go' - Norwood on Cook sacking

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 7:20 PM December 4, 2021
Updated: 7:59 PM December 4, 2021
Paul Cook has given James Norwood the Ipswich Town captaincy for the last two games

Striker James Norwood says he's 'gutted' by the sacking of Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook - Credit: Pagepix/ITFC

Out-of-favour Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has had his say on tonight's sacking of manager Paul Cook - tweeting that he's 'gutted' by the news.

The Town star is understood to have been transfer-listed by the Blues and relegated to train with the under 23 side - but tweeting tonight he said he has a 'great relationship' with Cook, who departs the Blues after 44 games.

He wrote: "Gutted to see the gaffer go. We have a great relationship on and off the field. He was up against it for a multitude of reasons this season and I genuinely wish him the best in the future."

Norwood added: "For anyone thinking this isn’t genuine, you’re wrong. Me and the gaffer spoke every day and we had no issues whatsoever and never had a fallout.

"He's a top man and we got on very well and had a laugh. Like I said, his hands were tied."


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fields Farm Shop in East Bergholt

Food and Drink

New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The Suffolk pub is on the market with Savills for �325,000. Picture: SAVILLS

Mid Suffolk Council

Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets

Toby Lown

person
Kayden Jackson in action against Arsenal U21s.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge's Thoroughfare is home to a number of independent traders

Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon