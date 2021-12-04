'Gutted to see the gaffer go' - Norwood on Cook sacking

Out-of-favour Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has had his say on tonight's sacking of manager Paul Cook - tweeting that he's 'gutted' by the news.

The Town star is understood to have been transfer-listed by the Blues and relegated to train with the under 23 side - but tweeting tonight he said he has a 'great relationship' with Cook, who departs the Blues after 44 games.

Gutted to see the gaffer go. We have a great relationship on and off the field. He was up against it for a multitude of reasons this season and I genuinely wish him the best in the future. — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) December 4, 2021

For anyone thinking this isn’t genuine, you’re wrong. Me and the gaffer spoke every day and we had no issues whatsoever and never had a fallout. Hes a top man and we got on very well and had a laugh. Like I said, his hands were tied. https://t.co/9WPzD11vF9 — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) December 4, 2021



