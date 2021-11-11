News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Exclusive

Norwood training with U23s and transfer-listed by Ipswich Town

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:34 AM November 11, 2021
James Norwood warms up before Ipswich Town's friendly at Dartford

James Norwood has been transfer-listed by Ipswich Town. - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been a notable absentee from the recent cup games against Oldham and Colchester. STUART WATSON and ANDY WARREN report on the front man's situation.

James Norwood in action against West Ham U21s.

James Norwood hasn't been in a matchday squad for Ipswich Town since early October. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been training with the club’s Under-23s for several weeks and been made available for transfer in January, we understand. 

The 31-year-old hasn’t been involved in a matchday squad since early October and was a notable absentee from the recent cup games against Oldham and Colchester United. 

He impressed Paul Cook with his physical condition and attitude in pre-season, avoiding the Blues boss’ big summer cull, and has been determined to fight for his place at Portman Road. 

However, the club's new hierarchy have taken an increasingly dim view on some of the front man's off-field behaviour and decided that the time has now come for him to move on. 

Norwood is currently in the process of appealing a drink driving conviction and regularly drew attention on social media before deleting his Twitter account recently. 

James Norwood before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Despite injuries, James Norwood was Ipswich Town's topscorer during his first two seasons at the club. Photo: Pagepix - Credit: Pagepix

It was seen as a real coup when Town beat Championship clubs to the prolific goalscorer’s Bosman free transfer signature in 2019 after he had fired Tranmere from the National League into League One.  

He went on to twice be the Blues’ top-scorer (11 in 2019/20 and 10 in 2020/21), despite repeated injury niggles and set-backs

Norwood is understood to have led the way in several pre-season physical tests at Playford Road, but just two games into the campaign he was limping off from the Carabao Cup defeat to Newport with a hamstring problem. 

He recovered from that set-back to start and score against West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, but just two more sub outings followed in early October.  

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

James Norwood has scored 22 goals in 44 starts and 22 sub appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The former Exeter and Forest Green man will soon be entering the final six months of his three-year deal and now has Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott ahead of him in the pecking order. 

Whether Town would entertain offers from potential League One promotion rivals midway through this campaign remains to be seen. 

The likes of Portsmouth and Plymouth have previously shown interest, as have his previous employers Tranmere and fellow League Two club Bristol Rovers. 

