'It's been a bit slow... there's more to come from me' - Pigott on his goal target and start to the season

Published: 9:00 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 9:54 AM September 6, 2021

Scott Fraser and Kyle Edwards celebrate with Joe Pigott after he had given them the lead from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Joe Pigott has his sights set on 20 Ipswich Town goals after opening his account for his new club.

The striker, signed on a free transfer following his departure from AFC Wimbledon this summer, scored his first goal at Portman Road as he rolled in a penalty to give the Blues the lead against his former club last weekend.

The strike was his second for Ipswich, after he was awarded the Blues’ goal at Burton by the Dubious Goals Panel earlier in the week, but he has designs on plenty more after notching 22 for the Dons last season in all competitions.

“It’s been ok for me,” Pigott said, reflecting on his start in an Ipswich shirt. “Maybe a bit slow but there’s plenty more to come from me.

Joe Pigott scores from the penalty spot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“I don’t see why I can’t (score 20 goals again) and I have to surpass that, really, being at this club and playing with the players we’ve got.

“Once we’re all settled we’ll be fine. We’re scoring goals but unfortunately we are conceding them as well so we should have them flying in.

“Macca (Macauley Bonne) had a great game last week (against MK Dons) but unfortunately he was injured today, so it’s great to have that competition to push us all forward.”

On his goal against his former club, which put Ipswich a goal up in a game which ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw, Pigott said: “I missed a penalty here last season (saved by David Cornell in a 0-0 draw) but I’d actually forgotten about that until after the game,” Pigott joked.

“But I was happy to score this one.

“I said to Lee Evans it was mine and that was it. Scott missed against Burton so I was comfortable enough to take it.”

He contiued: “There were lots of positives but we are gutted about the result.

“We’re still building something here so there’s still a lot to look forward to.

“At the end we had to defend one set piece to take the three points and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.

“It’s been a learning curve for all of us and we’re blending in together. That was always going to happen.

“We have plenty of games to go and I’m more than certain good things are going to happen for us.

“It’s pointless looking at the league table until after 10 games, really.”

Pigott’s goal at Burton initially went down as a Tom O’Connor own goal, only for the striker himself to push for the record to be changed after watching several replays.

“It was a bit weird but I definitely touched it and they finally gave it to me,” he said.

“Obviously it was nice to be given the goal but when you’ve got a bit of experience you know the goal is going to come anyway.

“I pushed to get it because I knew I’d touched it. Because it happened so quickly I didn’t know if I’d flicked it on to him but after watching it back a few times I went for it.

“I said ‘we need to send this off so it’s my goal’ and fortunately they gave it to me.”