Why new Town striker Pigott is expecting a rough ride from boss Cook

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:41 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 3:55 PM July 14, 2021
Joe Pigott has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have beaten Championship clubs to the signing of striker Joe Pigott.

New Ipswich Town signing Joe Pigott says boss Paul Cook has promised him that he'll be 'really hard' on the striker - and that's exactly what he needs.

Pigott, 27, has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road having left AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. He scored 22 goals for the Dons in the 2020/21 campaign.

The laid-back hitman will compete with James Norwood and fellow new signing Macauley Bonne for a starting spot, and revealed that his new boss has already told him he won't be enjoying an easy life at Town.

Joe Pigott and Mark Ashton

New Ipswich Town signing Joe Pigott, pictured alongside chief executive Mark Ashton.

"We had two good chats," Pigott said of Cook. "He said he's going to be really hard on me, which is probably what I need. I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm quite a laid-back character and I need a firm hand sometimes, it can only benefit me."

MORE: Profile - Pigott will bring on and off-field class to Ipswich Town

There was plenty of interest - including from the Championship - in Pigott, who scored 54 goals in just over three years at AFC Wimbledon.

But he said he couldn't resist being part of the star spangled revolution currently afoot at Town.

"It's just a fresh challenge," he explained. "Obviously, everyone knows the challenge ahead and I'm really looking forward to it. It's a massive club and I just can't wait to the start of the season.

"There was interest from all over but this felt like the right fit for me. It's not a sleeping giant, but once this club gets some momentum it's going to be a real force and hopefully while I'm here we can go all the way.

"All the foundations are there, and with what's been going on behind the scenes as well, it's in a fantastic position.

"When people come in and show belief, like they have done with me to bring me in, I'm really excited."

AFC Wimbledon's Joe Pigott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet L

Joe Pigott scored 22 goals for AFC Wimbledon last season

He added: "It was a massive decision to leave (AFC Wimbledon) because I was so comfortable there and so happy in my environment, but I felt like if I want to improve and keep going then I had to start a new challenge.

"The goal is the Championship initially, then even further than that, depending on how much I improve. I just want to keep improving.

"I've always scored goals, but it's just the rest of my game that I've had to bring together, gain the experience and now I'm starting to produce results - and I think I will do for years to come now."

And Pigott insisted that his new team will be ready for the pressure and expectation of being one of the promotion favourites for the new season.

He said: "This club is ready to go. We'll be looking forward to Morecambe at home in the first game.

"As a striker you always have a target, but it goes without saying that you want to reach the team goal to start with and hope that what you produce adds to that.

"League One is a tough league, and next year I think is going to be tougher than ever. But I think we're going to be ready for it."

Ipswich News

