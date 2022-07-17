News
Pigott: Town star helped me decide to make Pompey move
Ross Halls
Striker Joe Pigott has revealed his reasons for making a season-long loan switch to League One rivals Portsmouth.
Pigott headed to Pompey as attacker Marcus Harness made the reverse trip, arriving in Suffolk on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee late on Friday night.
For Pigott, the move is an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing season at Town, where he scored just three goals in 29 games.
And, speaking to the Portsmouth News, he revealed that an old colleague and a current Town star helped make his mind up that the move was right for him.
"I made initial contact with (Pompey coach) Simon (Bassey) twice before I came down," Pigott explained.
"I knew him really well when I was at AFC Wimbledon, so it's good to have a familiar face.
"I’ve got a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for a few years and he signed me at Wimbledon when I was in non-league and I owe him a lot.
"I spoke to Conor (Chaplin) as well, who came through the ranks here, and said what a fantastic club it is and spoke really well about the fans.
"Even without those two helping my decision, Portsmouth Football Club is not a club you turn down."
And Pigott also said he hopes to get back to enjoying the game again at Pompey, having not really done so in Suffolk last year.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be here and I’m really hoping that I can enjoy my football this season," he said.
"Last term, I didn’t really enjoy my football at all and opportunities were limited.
‘I never really got into a rhythm last year, which is hard but I’m looking forward to finding it this year.
‘I probably didn’t do myself justice when I did play, but this season is a fresh start for me and I can’t wait."