Pigott: Town star helped me decide to make Pompey move

Striker Joe Pigott has revealed his reasons for making a season-long loan switch to League One rivals Portsmouth.

Pigott headed to Pompey as attacker Marcus Harness made the reverse trip, arriving in Suffolk on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee late on Friday night.

For Pigott, the move is an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing season at Town, where he scored just three goals in 29 games.

And, speaking to the Portsmouth News, he revealed that an old colleague and a current Town star helped make his mind up that the move was right for him.

"I made initial contact with (Pompey coach) Simon (Bassey) twice before I came down," Pigott explained.

"I knew him really well when I was at AFC Wimbledon, so it's good to have a familiar face.

"I’ve got a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for a few years and he signed me at Wimbledon when I was in non-league and I owe him a lot.

Pigott says ex-Pompey star Conor Chaplin helped him make his decision - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

"I spoke to Conor (Chaplin) as well, who came through the ranks here, and said what a fantastic club it is and spoke really well about the fans.

"Even without those two helping my decision, Portsmouth Football Club is not a club you turn down."

And Pigott also said he hopes to get back to enjoying the game again at Pompey, having not really done so in Suffolk last year.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be here and I’m really hoping that I can enjoy my football this season," he said.

"Last term, I didn’t really enjoy my football at all and opportunities were limited.

‘I never really got into a rhythm last year, which is hard but I’m looking forward to finding it this year.

‘I probably didn’t do myself justice when I did play, but this season is a fresh start for me and I can’t wait."