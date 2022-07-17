News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

Pigott: Town star helped me decide to make Pompey move

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:54 AM July 17, 2022
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Joe Pigott has signed for Portsmouth on a season-long loan - Credit: Ross Halls

Striker Joe Pigott has revealed his reasons for making a season-long loan switch to League One rivals Portsmouth.

Pigott headed to Pompey as attacker Marcus Harness made the reverse trip, arriving in Suffolk on a three year contract for an undisclosed fee late on Friday night.

For Pigott, the move is an opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing season at Town, where he scored just three goals in 29 games.

And, speaking to the Portsmouth News, he revealed that an old colleague and a current Town star helped make his mind up that the move was right for him.

"I made initial contact with (Pompey coach) Simon (Bassey) twice before I came down," Pigott explained.

"I knew him really well when I was at AFC Wimbledon, so it's good to have a familiar face.

"I’ve got a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for a few years and he signed me at Wimbledon when I was in non-league and I owe him a lot.

- Ipswich Town First Day Back Pre Season, Ipswich Town Training Centre, Ipswich, UK - 20th June 2022

Pigott says ex-Pompey star Conor Chaplin helped him make his decision - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

"I spoke to Conor (Chaplin) as well, who came through the ranks here, and said what a fantastic club it is and spoke really well about the fans.

"Even without those two helping my decision, Portsmouth Football Club is not a club you turn down."

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out
  3. 3 Six-month-old baby dies following crash
  1. 4 What are the UK's hottest days on record?
  2. 5 Is it time to take the costs crisis as seriously as we took Covid?
  3. 6 Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave
  4. 7 BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'
  5. 8 Rapid progress being made on 560 new homes on edge of town
  6. 9 Stu says: Six observations following Palace and Wimbledon friendlies
  7. 10 AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Ipswich Town: Morsy leads the way in Blues win

And Pigott also said he hopes to get back to enjoying the game again at Pompey, having not really done so in Suffolk last year.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be here and I’m really hoping that I can enjoy my football this season," he said.

"Last term, I didn’t really enjoy my football at all and opportunities were limited.

‘I never really got into a rhythm last year, which is hard but I’m looking forward to finding it this year.

‘I probably didn’t do myself justice when I did play, but this season is a fresh start for me and I can’t wait."

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The cordon in place in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Damson & Wilde

Food Reviews | Review

Trying the food at one of Suffolk's most-anticipated new restaurants

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's George Hirst during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park, High Wycombe. Picture d

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Town target Hirst not in Foxes' pre-season training camp squad

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon