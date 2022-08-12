Keeper Hayes signs new deal with Town

News

Nick Hayes, pictured with goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin, has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Goalkeeper Nick Hayes has extended his contract with Ipswich Town.

The Blues’ third-choice stopper returned to the club earlier this year, having initially come through the Town academy before moving on to Norwich and then into non-league with Hemel Hempsted.

Hayes, who has yet to make his Town debut but was on the bench against Colchester on Tuesday night, has now extended his stay until the summer of 2024.

“I have been working really hard and I am delighted because I knew I wanted to stay here," the 23-year-old said.

Nick Hayes has returned to Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

"I love working with the group and Reg (Rene Gilmartin, head of goalkeeping) is probably the best coach I have worked with.

"He knows how to push my buttons and get me going, and we all have a good relationship with him.

"The manager and the other coaching staff are also brilliant. I love how we focus on detail and how every piece of information is designed to contribute to game plans and what we want to achieve here.

"I am really excited about this season. My aim is to keep working hard, keep pushing the lads and make my debut at some point in the campaign."

Gilmartin added: "Nick has been outstanding since he signed for the club.

"When the opportunities and circumstances have aligned, he's been ready and credit to him because he has applied himself so well.

"He is a likeable guy but mainly his attitude and work ethic are second to none."