McKenna gives updates on Evans, Camara and Burgess ahead of Port Vale clash

Injury news

Ipswich Town midfelder Lee Evans is having scans on his injured knee today ahead of Town's trip to Port Vale tomorrow - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says Lee Evans is having scans on his injured knee today - and confirmed that Panutche Camara and Cameron Burgess could both be involved at Port Vale tomorrow night.

Starting midfielder Evans limped off in the second half of the win over Derby County on Friday night, and looks unlikely to play at the Valiants tomorrow (7.45pm).

Fellow starter and captain Sam Morsy will definitely miss out after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign.

Cameron Burgess, left, and Panutche Camara could both be involved at Port Vale - Credit: ITFC/Ross Halls

"They came through mostly ok," McKenna said of his squad earlier. "Lee Evans knee we're still checking on, he's going to have some scans this morning so we'll have to wait to see how that one goes.

"Of course, Sammy's suspended, but other than that everyone's ok."

Town's boss admitted that Morsy and Evans - if not fit - would both be big misses.

"Of course. Two players having really strong seasons but we have a squad," he stressed. "We've had a few injuries over the last month or two, we've coped with it ok, it's why we build a strong squad.

"Of course we'll miss those two boys, but we have really good players ready to step in."

Asked if midfielder Camara - on the road back from a groin injury - and Burgess, who's recovering from numerous facial fractures, could be involved, McKenna said: "Very possibly. We're going to need everybody.

"Kane Vincent-Young's got a minor calf injury, so he's unavailable.

"We're all hands on deck, and sometimes that's a nice feeling within the group because everyone knows they're important and needed and we're going to need eleven strong players to start, and we're going to need a strong bench."