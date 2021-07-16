News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
KOA Podcast: Rating Town's new signings and away kit

Mark Heath

Published: 3:49 PM July 16, 2021   
The Kings of Anglia podcast team discussed the arrivals of Scott Fraser, left, and Joe Pigott, right, plus the new away kit

The Kings of Anglia podcast team discussed the arrivals of Scott Fraser, left, and Joe Pigott, right, plus the new away kit

It's been another busy week at Ipswich Town with two new signings and the new away kit being unveiled - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of it.

The Blues brought in 22-goal striker Joe Pigott on Monday, followed by midfield dynamo Scott Fraser on Wednesday, and then released their new white away kit yesterday.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath covered it all, plus the friendly at Bury Town and updates on Matt Crooks and Flynn Downes, in our latest KOA pod.

You can listen to it here...

You can also watch the pod on our YouTube channel here - and please subscribe!


