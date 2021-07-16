KOA Podcast: Rating Town's new signings and away kit

Video

Published: 3:49 PM July 16, 2021

The Kings of Anglia podcast team discussed the arrivals of Scott Fraser, left, and Joe Pigott, right, plus the new away kit and more on the latest show - Credit: Archant

It's been another busy week at Ipswich Town with two new signings and the new away kit being unveiled - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of it.

The Blues brought in 22-goal striker Joe Pigott on Monday, followed by midfield dynamo Scott Fraser on Wednesday, and then released their new white away kit yesterday.

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath covered it all, plus the friendly at Bury Town and updates on Matt Crooks and Flynn Downes, in our latest KOA pod.

You can listen to it here...

You can also watch the pod on our YouTube channel here




