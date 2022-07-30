Predicting the League One table from 1-24

Expert opinion

Everybody’s doing it.

It’s the time of year to predict your 1-24, so I’ve had a crack at League One.

Last year’s attempt was certainly a mixed bag. I got one of the top two correct (Rotherham), while my other choice there (Sunderland) did eventually win promotion.

I had champions Wigan in fifth and had losing play-off semi-finals Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.

I was wildly out with some, though, namely putting Town in third. They finished 11th, of course. The only one of the relegated side I guessed correctly was AFC Wimbledon.

Anyway, onto this season’s batch.

Predictions listed below, with a few explanations to follow.

Andy Warren's League One predictions

1: Sheffield Wednesday

2: Peterborough

3: Ipswich Town

4: MK Dons

5: Plymouth

6: Bolton

7: Portsmouth

8: Derby County

9: Wycombe Wanderers

10: Barnsley

11: Oxford United

12: Charlton Athletic

13: Cambridge United

14: Bristol Rovers

15: Shrewsbury Town

16: Lincoln City

17: Forest Green Rovers

18: Fleetwood Town

19: Burton Albion

20: Exeter City

21: Accrington Stanley

22: Cheltenham Town

23: Morecambe

24: Port Vale

Time to explain my thinking.

My gut tells me the top two might be a little clear this time around.

Sheffield Wednesday will mix style and pragmatism, with the signings of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham a good example of that. Couple those two with the likes of Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks and I think the Owls might be on to a winner.

Peterborough, as things stand, have the majority of the squad which won promotion in 2021 still in place. Jonson Clarke Harris, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott should guarantee goals if they remain past the transfer deadline, while manager Grant McCann knows exactly what to do to get out of the division. He did it with Hull.

Ipswich are third in my list. I’m expecting real consistency from Kieran McKenna’s side this season, which should put them in position. I still have a few niggling doubts about whether enough has been done (yet, there’s still a month of trading to go) to fix the top end issues from last season. But it wouldn’t shock me to see the Blues in the top two.

Play-off places are MK Dons, Plymouth and Bolton. Liam Manning’s Dons may have lost their creative force in Scott Twine and key defender in Harry Darling, but I just feel the entire club’s commitment to a style of play and excellent recruitment record could well see them up there again. Can Will Grigg catch fire again?

Plymouth and Bolton both enter the new campaign with similar squads to the ones which ended last. Yes, the Pilgrims crashed out of the play-offs on the final day but their record once Steven Schumacher replaced Ryan Lowe was very good. Bolton’s 2022 form was superb.

So I suppose I’m backing consistency and familiarity for the play-offs.

I have Portsmouth just missing out. I think the Fratton Park side are going to be a real factor this season. Danny Cowley-fied in many ways and horrible to play against. But do they have the style and guile that’s also needed?

Derby, the most-discussed team in the league, are eighth. I like some of their recruitment – particularly James Collins (my pick for the league’s golden boot if he stays fit) and Conor Hourihane. But there are some question marks in other areas. Names, yes. But a team? We know how difficult that can be to throw together in just one summer.

Wycombe, Barnsley, Oxford and Charlton round out the top half. It’s a division split in two for me, this season, and anyone breaking into the top 12 from below will be doing very well.

Cambridge, Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury have the best chance of doing that, for me.

Then it’s down to the bottom, where Port Vale are my pick for bottom spot after winning promotion through the play-offs. Morecambe, Cheltenham and Accrington have all punched above weight in seasons past but that can’t go on forever.

In Ross Sykes and Colby Bishop, Stanley have lost two key players once again. They will be incredibly hard to replace. I fear I may end up eating my words on this one, though.

Let’s see how wildly wrong this table is come May.



