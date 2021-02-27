'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover reports

Published: 6:00 PM February 27, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is in the dark about whether the club is on the verge of being taken over, but admits that if it does happen then he is 99% certain he'd lose his job.

The Athletic broke the news yesterday afternoon that the Blues are close to being bought by a US group of investors for £17.5m, with ex Wigan boss Paul Cook said to be lined up to replace Lambert in the hot seat.

Speaking after another big win for his side, Town moving up to eighth in the League One table with a 2-1 hard fought victory against Doncaster Rovers, Lambert was asked about the report.

"I'm aware of it," he laughed. "When I came in this morning, Paul Cook was sat in my office up there!

"I've got to be careful what I say because really I know as much as you guys. The best person to ask is the owner.

"He's always said he'd do the best thing for the football club and try and move it forwards. He's always said he'd sell it to someone if they could invest. And it certainly needs investment and help from somewhere because it's an incredible club with an incredible fanbase."

He continued: "Do I know much about it? Not really.

"I don't know much more than you guys to be honest, which might sound bizarre, but I don't really know where it is.

"As I say, you'd better ask Marcus... if you can get him!

"I spoke to him Thursday and again last night. I've not had it too many times where I'm spending the night before a game other things, but there you are.

"I don't know (if the takeover is happening), but the club certainly needs it, 100%. It needs investment, badly. It needs help, badly. But I guess you have to ask Marcus what he's doing.

"I've been in the game long enough to know what happens when a takeover happens - 99% of the time the manager goes. If that happens then I have got no worries, no fear. I'd wish everybody the best. We have to wait and see.

"(If it happens) 99% I won't be here. When a new takeover comes it wouldn't matter if we were sitting top of the table - 99% the manager is on his way. That's football."

He added: "I've been in the game since I was 15, when I made my debut all those years ago for St Mirren, and I'm 51 now.

"I'll go home and have a nice beer now I think."